Austin Kendall Questionable for West Virginia’s Trip to Oklahoma

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – Not only has West Virginia lost it’s last two games, but the team may have lost it’s starting quarterback.

During the 1st Quarter of Saturday’s game against Iowa State, Austin Kendall suffered an upper body injury. He was sidelined for the remainder of the game and is now questionable for this Saturday when the Mountaineers face Kendall’s old team, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Quarterback Jack Allison took over for Kendall against Iowa State and threw for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception.