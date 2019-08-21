Austin Kendall Named Mountaineers’ Starting Quarterback

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Tuesday that Austin Kendall will be the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback for their season opener August 31 against James Madison.
Kendall joined WVU in January after transferring from Oklahoma, having been a backup to two Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield & Kyler Murray. The Waxhaw, North Carolina native recorded two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the spring game, and impressed in the Mountaineers’ most recent scrimmage Friday, according to Brown.
At Oklahoma, Kendall made eight total appearances in 2016 & 2018. He threw three total touchdown passes for the Sooners.