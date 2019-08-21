Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Austin Kendall Named Mountaineers’ Starting Quarterback
SportsSports NewsWVU

Austin Kendall Named Mountaineers’ Starting Quarterback

Matt DigbyBy Aug 21, 2019, 00:00 am

5
0

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Tuesday that Austin Kendall will be the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback for their season opener August 31 against James Madison.

Kendall joined WVU in January after transferring from Oklahoma, having been a backup to two Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield & Kyler Murray. The Waxhaw, North Carolina native recorded two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the spring game, and impressed in the Mountaineers’ most recent scrimmage Friday, according to Brown.

At Oklahoma, Kendall made eight total appearances in 2016 & 2018. He threw three total touchdown passes for the Sooners.

Previous PostLaw Enforcement Officers Conduct Drug Roundup Following 72 Sealed Indictments in Greenbrier Co.
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X