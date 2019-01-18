Austin Kendall Enrolls at WVU, Eligible to Play Immediately

WOAY – West Virginia announced Friday quarterback Austin Kendall has officially transferred from Oklahoma and has joined the Mountaineer football team. He will have two years of eligibility starting this fall.
Kendall began his college football at Oklahoma, where he was the backup to Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield & Kyler Murray. Earlier this week, after the Sooners added Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, Kendall attempted to transfer out of the school but was originally blocked from joining another Big 12 team without sitting out a year. This drew negative reactions from both fans and media, who brought up how the Sooners have recently added transfers of their own (Mayfield began his college career at Texas Tech, while Murray is originally from Texas A&M). Oklahoma later permitted Kendall to join the Mountaineers.
Kendall appeared in eight total games for Oklahoma in 2016 & 2018, throwing three touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw, North Carolina.
West Virginia opens the 2019 season August 31 against James Madison.