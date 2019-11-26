Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Auditions for 2020 spring musical "Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood" are coming up at Historic Fayette Theater

Tyler Barker Nov 26, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Auditions for the Historic Fayette Theater’s 2020 spring musical “Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood” are Tuesday December 10 @ 6pm and Saturday December  14 @ 9am,  Roles available for high school freshman age and older for  8M, 10F. Actors are required to sing and dance.

THE STORY: It’s the 1950s, hula-hoops are in high demand, and so is Little Red Riding Hood!  Wise Prince Jason (winner of the Math Olympics and the Nobel Prize), Strong Prince Justin (who can bench press his own mother) and ordinary Loud Prince Frank all want to woo Red Riding Hood.  The king and queen hire the Fairy Godmother to set three tasks for the princes. Only the prince who can find the missing girl, defeat the dragon, and awaken a castle visitor from her slumber earns the right to woo Wed Widing Hood…  that is, Red Riding Hood!  Alas, Little Red’s couch-potato parents don’t want to lose their little girl.  How else will they get their cookies delivered to Grandmother?  So, they hire the evil queen to thwart the Fairy Godmother’s contest.  Luckily, Little Red Riding Hood’s two sisters — Big Green Riding Hood and Medium Purple Riding Hood — help balance out the situation.  Complete with the big bad wolf and a sock-hopping ‘50s score, this easy-to-produce adventure is guaranteed to end in happily-ever-after laughter for audiences and performers of all ages!

Show dates are March 20, 21, 27, 28, 29, April 3,4, 5

Those also interested in behind the scene work such as costuming, set construction, lighting and sound are invited to attend auditions and speak with Director Sharon Bibb.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

