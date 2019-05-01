Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Audit: W.Va. government doesn't know how many guns it has

May 01, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A legislative audit has found that the government of West Virginia doesn’t know exactly how many guns it has.

A report released Tuesday found gaps in the state’s system for cataloging its firearms. It calls for lawmakers to institute tighter controls.

The audit says that currently, 58 state agencies or other entities are fully or partially exempt from rules that require them to inventory their firearms in a state database. The report says that there’s an “unquantified number of firearms” that aren’t listed in the state’s database.

It says that missing weapons and poor inventory control of state-owned firearms pose “a substantial risk of harm to the public safety and liability to the state of West Virginia.”

