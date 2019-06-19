Audit finds Jobs Act to boost local workers ineffective

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Jun 19, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A legislative audit has found that the Jobs Act enacted by West Virginia lawmakers in 2001 in hopes of assuring that 75 percent of jobs on state-funded public works projects would go to local workers has failed.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the audit says the legislation has been wholly ineffective and recommends that it be repealed.

While the audit was being presented Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso called to reject it, raising questions about its accuracy and whether it was politically motivated. His motion was defeated.

House Minority Leader Tim Miley recommended lawmakers look to make the legislation more effective instead of repealing it.

The report says the ineffectiveness is due to multiple factors, including a provision in the law required to comply with federal mandates.

