MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One person has been flown to the hospital after an ATV accident.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 6:30 of a single ATV accident. The person riding had to be flown to a hospital due to injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown. Keystone Police Department and Jan Care Ambulance were on the scene.

