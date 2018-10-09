BREAKING NEWS
ATV Accident Leaves One Person Dead In Fayette County
Featured

ATV Accident Leaves One Person Dead In Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2018, 14:59 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after an ATV accident in Fayette County.
Sheriff Mike Fridley says a call came into the 911 dispatchers early Tuesday morning of an ATV accident near Parge on Route 61.  Tina Frazier, 48, died in the result of the ATV accident. Nathan Clements 39 is in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is undetermined and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

X