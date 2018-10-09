FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
ATV Accident Leaves One Person Dead In Fayette County
By Tyler BarkerOct 09, 2018, 14:59 pm0
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after an ATV accident in Fayette County.
Sheriff Mike Fridley says a call came into the 911 dispatchers early Tuesday morning of an ATV accident near Parge on Route 61. Tina Frazier, 48, died in the result of the ATV accident. Nathan Clements 39 is in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is undetermined and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
