Attorney: US high court shouldn’t review WV impeachment case

Tyler BarkerBy May 29, 2019, 16:26 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An attorney for a West Virginia Supreme Court justice is arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court should not take up the question of how states allocate power among their branches of government.

The legal brief comes as the nation’s high court considers an appeal from the West Virginia Senate and the state House of Delegates. The lawmakers are requesting a review of a ruling that halted impeachment proceedings for state Supreme Court justices.

The U.S. Supreme Court asked West Virginia Justice Beth Workman’s attorney to file a response to the request. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports attorney Marc Williams’ filing Friday argues the matter doesn’t warrant a review because the federal court previously ruled that the distribution of power within state governments was up to individual states, not the federal government.

