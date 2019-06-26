Attorney Says Other Potential Victims of Peeping Tom Have Reached Out

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – As the Beckley Police Department continues to investigate the spying incident that occurred at Planet Fitness in Beckley, the victim’s attorney is speaking out.

The victim has filed a class action lawsuit against Planet Fitness, but her lawyer Greg Hewitt at Hewitt and Salvatore says he has reason believe she is not the only one who has been recorded while using the tanning beds at Planet Fitness.

“Generally these things are not an isolated incident,” Hewitt said. “And in fact, we have already received phone calls from numerous other people who believe they were victims as well.”

And the idea of being recorded while laying in a tanning bed has some gym goers worried.

“I thought it was very creepy and really inappropriate and it really scared me, so I stopped laying for a while. I kinda stopped coming,” Morgan Lemka, a Planet Fitness member, said.

The Beckley Police Department is investigating the incident and the individual, but the victim and her attorneys are going after the entire company as well.

“The purpose of going after the company is to deter this type of activity from occurring in the future. As the case progresses and as the case develops, we believe there will be ample evidence to hold the company liable as well as the individual. Now the individual will be charged criminally. That will be up to the prosecuting attorney for Raleigh County,” Hewitt said.

