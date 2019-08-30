Attorney General Morrisey Warns Football Fans To Be Wary of Ticket Scalping

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urged college football fans across West Virginia to use caution as they purchase tickets this season.

The Attorney General acknowledged excitement building for the 2019 season, but underscored the importance for fans to resist impulse buys and deals that seem too good to be true.

“College football fuels tremendous passion, pride and comradery among fans,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I share in that excitement, but I also urge all consumers to use caution in how they buy their tickets. Unscrupulous scalpers think only of themselves and may prey upon the eagerness of the moment to steal your money and your chance to see the game.”

The Attorney General urges consumers to purchase tickets from the university or well-known ticket vendors. Doing so supports the university and ensures the legitimacy of the ticket.

Those choosing another route should double-check their ticket and remember that an unbelievably good deal may be just that – too good to be true. Tips to consider include the following:

RELIABLE VENDOR: Be sure the seller is trustworthy. Seek reviews from friends, family or another trusted source.

Be sure the seller is trustworthy. Seek reviews from friends, family or another trusted source. IDENTITY THEFT: Ensure the website of any online vendor has the appropriate safeguards to prevent hacking. For instance, the “s” in “https://” signifies a secure connection.

Ensure the website of any online vendor has the appropriate safeguards to prevent hacking. For instance, the “s” in “https://” signifies a secure connection. ACCESS & LOCATION: Before purchasing make sure the seller discloses the seat location and confirms when the ticket is accessible, whether immediately via online or later by will call or shipment.

Before purchasing make sure the seller discloses the seat location and confirms when the ticket is accessible, whether immediately via online or later by will call or shipment. FEES: Read the fine print and check for any additional fees.

Read the fine print and check for any additional fees. REFUNDS : Know the refund policy for any unused tickets.

: Know the refund policy for any unused tickets. CREDIT CARDS: Payment with a credit card provides the consumer greater ability to dispute any unfair or unauthorized charges.

Policies at West Virginia University, Marshall University and many other venues prohibit the resale and scalping of tickets on the facility’s property. Anyone violating the policy can be asked to leave.

Anyone falling victim to a ticket scam can report the incident to the respective venue, university and/or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.