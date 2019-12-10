Attorney General Morrisey urges caution with holiday package deliveries

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urged consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes.

Packages arrive at doors more frequently during the holiday shopping season due to the popularity of online purchasing. Thieves have been known to pilfer packages from porches so it is important for consumers to take precautions.

“Who doesn’t love the convenience of online shopping?” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Make sure that you don’t inadvertently entice thieves by leaving packages unattended. Thieves will prey upon any opportunity to steal your joy this season.”

Consumers should consider having packages shipped to their workplace or to a trusted neighbor’s house instead of allowing gifts to be left unattended at home. Consumers can also opt to have their packages shipped to a local post office for pickup.

Consumers should always require a signature to verify receipt. Video doorbells also have become increasingly popular and, in some instances, have caught porch pirates red-handed.

The Attorney General also warned consumers to watch for shipping scams, such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme. It targets consumers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asks the consumer to call a specific number for more detail. Those who make the call may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information.

The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.