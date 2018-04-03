Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Attorney General Morrisey Seeks Immediate Shut Down of Unlicensed Car Dealership
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Attorney General Morrisey Seeks Immediate Shut Down of Unlicensed Car Dealership

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 03, 2018, 11:53 am

5
0

CHARLESTON, WV (PRESS RELEAE)- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sought a court order to permanently shut down a used car dealership, seize any inventory remaining up for sale and force its owners to forfeit all proceeds from every vehicle they sold to refund consumers.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges four individuals played a part in operating two dealerships that misrepresented odometer readings and unlawfully sold vehicles “as is,” at times passing used cars onto the consumer with serious mechanical defects and fraudulent inspection stickers.

The Attorney General further alleges those involved did so without a state dealer’s license and in open violation of repeated cease and desist orders from the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

“Our state cannot tolerate such blatant disregard for the law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Any business that circumvents the law must be dealt with accordingly, and this lawsuit demonstrates our commitment to protect consumers

The lawsuit centers on Richmond’s Quality Cars, LLC, and CMS Pre-Owned Auto Sales, LLC, both located along Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes in western Kanawha County.

Defendant Karen Richmond, who had ownership in both companies, and Brian Richmond repeatedly sold used vehicles at the dealerships without a license to do so. In fact, the lawsuit noted both individuals’ criminal record and stated each failed in their attempts to gain a salesperson or dealer license.

The lawsuit cites six consumers to illustrate its allegations. One story involved a vehicle in such poor condition that a zip tie was used to hold down its hood. That vehicle was returned by the purchaser without a refund.

Other stories include allegations that the Richmonds taped over an odometer reading to pass off an 185,000-mile vehicle as 85,000, used worthless checks to refund the purchase of an unsafe vehicle and sold another without a title.

Most vehicles sold by the Richmonds were acquired, on paper, at auctions on behalf of other named defendants, for sale at dealerships in Huntington and Lewisburg, however the lawsuit states many were sold in Cross Lanes and in violation of state laws that prohibit such activity.

Corey Smith and Glenville Ratliff, respectively owners of CMS Pre-Owned Auto Sales in Huntington and Maplewood Auto Sales in Lewisburg, were included as defendants. Dealer licenses for both men were revoked last year.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWreck On I-64 Turnpike Near Pax With Entrapment
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: