Attorney General Morrisey Pushes Medicaid Fraud Prevention Bill

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is pushing a bill that he says will save millions of dollars in Medicaid.

Each year, West Virginia spends $3.2 billion on Medicaid. A significant percentage of the spending is due to fraudulent claims, but Morrisey says that can change.

Senate Bill 318 would allow the Attorney General’s office to prosecute people for making fraudulent claims, deterring scammers. Cutting spending by one percent would save $32 million, allowing those funds to go to someone who needs it.

Despite some concern from the public, Morrisey says the bill has had an overwhelming amount of support. He’s confident it’s what the state needs.

“No one is looking to taking away anyone’s healthcare,” said Morrisey. “When you can save money that is otherwise going to thieves and to fraud… it means that the program can be more affordable.”

Forty-three states already allow the attorney general’s office to pursue prosecution in these cases.

To voice your opinion on the bill, Morrisey said it is best to speak with your legislator.