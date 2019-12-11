Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Consumer Attorney General Morrisey encourages careful consideration of pet purchases
ConsumerNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Attorney General Morrisey encourages careful consideration of pet purchases

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 11, 2019, 11:47 am

55
0

CHARLESTON, WV  (WOAY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges those considering a holiday pet to watch for deceitful offers as they choose a companion that best fits their family or situation.

“Bringing home a pet is exciting as you take on the responsibility of caring for a new animal,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s important to ensure your pet comes from a reputable shelter or breeder and watch for deceptive offers.”

Dogs, cats and other animals appeal to people of all ages and there is no shortage of pets that need a home, but anyone considering such a gift should be cautions. Representations of animals sold online can mislead consumers about the pet’s health. Pictures can be falsified and animals that appear healthy can fall ill shortly after purchase.

Consumers should follow these tips when purchasing a pet:

  • Consider a gift certificate to a local animal shelter or a promise to adopt. Doing so will ease the stress of a rushed decision and allow everyone to participate in making the selection.
  • Never purchase a pet without seeing it, especially from someone requesting an “adoption fee” or “shipping fee” via money order or wire transfer.
  • When purchasing a pet from a breeder, research the breeder, visit its operation in person and ask questions.
  • Get health records and verify the veterinarian’s relationship with the pet.
  • Secure proof of purchase with the breeder’s full contact information.
  • For pets purchased via transport, seek contact information for the veterinarian who provided documentation and vaccines. Also, verify the name and address of the transport company.
  • Be suspicious of ads that offer popular, expensive breeds for free. Scammers may pose as a shipping company or courier to charge extra “shipping” fees for the animal.
  • Require documentation for any registered or pedigreed pet, including its registration with the appropriate kennel club.

The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

Previous PostVisit Southern West Virginia hires new marketing director
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X