Attorney General Morrisey: Don’t Forget About Pets During Cold Snap

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds pet owners to bring their pets indoors when the temperature reaches dangerous lows.

“Pets are part of the family and they need proper care, especially during extreme cold weather,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Pet owners should ensure their animals have adequate shelter, food and water at all times.”

In West Virginia, penalties for animal cruelty, a misdemeanor, include the potential of one to five years in jail and/or a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.

Anyone who suspects an act of animal cruelty is taking place should contact local law enforcement or animal control.