Attorney General Morrisey, 21-State Coalition take firm stand to protect Second Amendment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 21-state coalition in supporting the fundamental right of its citizens to keep and bear arms.

The coalition urges the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify that state laws cannot prevent a law-abiding citizen from carrying a firearm outside of his or her home. The coalition’s recent brief argues the passage of such a law violates the Second Amendment.

“We must protect the right to self-defense both inside and outside of one’s home,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The Second Amendment does not discriminate between the two. We urge the court to stand firm in protecting the right to bear arms as a fundamental right and one that extends beyond the home.”

The case challenges a Maryland law that sharply limits the right of typical, law-abiding citizens to carry a handgun outside of the home.

The Attorney General and his counterparts argue Maryland’s law reduces that fundamental right to a privilege – one the state grants only to the rare citizen who can demonstrate to a bureaucrat’s satisfaction that he or she is in dire-enough straits to warrant carrying a handgun.

The coalition contends its states have the same interest in public safety, but are able to protect their citizens without extinguishing constitutional rights.

The friend of the court brief argues that by agreeing to hear oral arguments in the case, the Supreme Court can provide much-needed guidance to lower courts, where a pronounced split in philosophy exists regarding application of the Second Amendment.

West Virginia joined the Alabama-led brief with Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.

Read a copy of the brief at http://bit.ly/35CdZTs.