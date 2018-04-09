Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
National NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories

Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 09, 2018, 16:22 pm

4
0

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

That’s according to a statement from Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are “in part” related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Ryan says agents seized “protected attorney client communications.” He is not elaborating on the contents. Ryan says the use of the search warrants is “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”

Cohen is Trump’s longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

Comments

comments

Previous PostLocal Officer Completes FBI National Academy Program
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: