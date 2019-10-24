BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Attorney: Blackjewel miners to receive back pay this week
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Attorney: Blackjewel miners to receive back pay this week

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 24, 2019, 10:11 am

1
0

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) – Coal miners who blocked train tracks in Kentucky demanding to get paid for the coal they mined will benefit from a federal deal with the bankrupt company.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports Blackjewel LLC agreed to pay $5.47 million to mine workers in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Blackjewel attorney Stephen Lerner said Wednesday that payroll checks should go out this week. Court documents say it covers unpaid wages earned between June 10 and July 1.

The company, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, agreed to pay its workers following the sale of two mines in Wyoming.

The U.S. Department of Labor had taken steps to prevent Blackjewel from moving thousands of tons of coal over an alleged violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

___

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X