Attention Chick-Fil-A fans: meal kits are coming to a kitchen near you

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 24, 2018, 04:44 am

(ABC NEWS)- Chick-fil-A fans in the Atlanta area rejoice! The fast-casual chicken restaurant will start testing a new meal kit concept next month so you can make convenient pre-portioned chicken dishes at home.

In an effort to reach a new consumer base for the already popular fast-food, Chick-fil-A is honing in on home cooks with the company’s new Mealtime Kit which will be available to customers in Atlanta starting August 27.

 

“During the test period, Chick-fil-A will rotate five meal kit recipes: Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread,” the company announced in a press release.

Chick-fil-A chef and Atlanta restauranteur Stuart Tracy helped develop the step-by-step recipes for all five kits using the brand’s famous chicken, designed to be ready in 30 minutes.
“The Restaurants will offer two recipes at a given time. Each Mealtime Kit serves two people, and costs $15.89. Each kit has a ‘use-by’ date, and they can be refrigerated at home for several days, depending on when they are purchased,” the company said in the release.

 

The pre-measured ingredients will be available in the drive-thru, at the front counter or via the Chick-fil-A One app.

 

promotional image released by Chick-fil-A shows a meal from one of their forthcoming Mealtime Kits, to be released to the Atlanta area in August 2018.

 

“We’re excited to offer Mealtime Kits as a new way for us to serve our guests by providing fresh ingredients to enjoy a delicious meal at home.” said Michael Patrick, an innovation program lead at Chick-fil-A who is leading the Mealtime Kits effort. “We designed our offering so our guests don’t have to order ahead, subscribe to a service, or make an extra stop at the grocery store. They simply pick up a Mealtime Kit at one of our restaurants at their convenience – for example, when they’re already at a Chick-fil-A restaurant grabbing breakfast or lunch, or in the drive-thru on their way home.”

The limited-time test period runs until November 17 and customers nationwide can express interest in trying the kits by filling out an online form.

Chick-fil-A is the first in the quick-service industry to compete with established prepared meal service companies like Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Home Chef and Plated.

After the testing period Chick-fil-A will use customer feedback to determine whether to roll out the concept at its more than 2,300 restaurants nationwide.

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

