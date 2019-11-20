Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School Athlete of the Week – Kaiden Pack
High SchoolSportsSports News

Athlete of the Week – Kaiden Pack

Kyle LevasseurBy Nov 20, 2019, 00:47 am

26
0

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – 2019 will be a year to remember at Greenbrier West High School.

After starting the football program and coaching the Cavaliers from 1968 to 1977, Toby Harris is back as the head coach for the first time since then. Harris inherited a program that went 2-8 the previous two seasons and had not had a winning season since 2014.

More importantly though, Harris inherited a group of talented and hard-working student-athletes. The combination has led to a 10-1 season and a first-round playoff win in the Class A state tournament.

In the Cavaliers first-round game, junior Kaiden Pack made key plays all over the field. He made accurate passes when he needed to, scrambled into the endzone, executed onside kicks and was a force on defense.

Hear from Pack, Harris and junior Cole McClung in this week’s edition of Athlete of the Week!

Kyle Levasseur

Kyle Levasseur is the weekend sports anchor at WOAY-TV. He is originally from New Canaan, CT where he fell in love with television. Kyle was the Station Manager of his high school’s TV Broadcasting class. He commentated high school football games and filmed the other high school sports when he wasn’t playing baseball. Kyle graduated from Quinnipiac University in May 2019 with a degree in journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Kyle reported, produced and worked his way up to President of the student-run TV station, Q30. Kyle won a College Media Association award for Best Sportscast as a producer for the show Sports Paws. He also covered the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team on it’s run to the NCAA National Championship game. Also during college, Kyle interned with NBC New York and was able to interview players at the NBA Draft. Other than work, Kyle loves his friends and family, eating at Chick-fil-A and binge-watching The Office, Survivor, and Game of Thrones. He’s excited to cover the great local sports in West Virginia and the amazing people that live there!

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X