Athlete of the Week – Kaiden Pack

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – 2019 will be a year to remember at Greenbrier West High School.
After starting the football program and coaching the Cavaliers from 1968 to 1977, Toby Harris is back as the head coach for the first time since then. Harris inherited a program that went 2-8 the previous two seasons and had not had a winning season since 2014.
More importantly though, Harris inherited a group of talented and hard-working student-athletes. The combination has led to a 10-1 season and a first-round playoff win in the Class A state tournament.
In the Cavaliers first-round game, junior Kaiden Pack made key plays all over the field. He made accurate passes when he needed to, scrambled into the endzone, executed onside kicks and was a force on defense.
Hear from Pack, Harris and junior Cole McClung in this week’s edition of Athlete of the Week!