Athlete of the Week – Juwaun Green

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – For the third straight year, Bluefield football is spending Thanksgiving week preparing for a Class AA semifinal.
Junior Juwaun Green played a significant role for the Beavers in their 43-20 quarterfinal win over Keyser, making multiple key catches at receiver while also providing strong field position through punt returns.
Green credits his individual success to not getting distracted during practice ahead of games, while also noting it is unique to share the experiences with his younger brother, Jacorian, who played a pivotal role himself in last week’s win.
Bluefield heads to Fairmont Senior Friday in a rematch of the last two Class AA state championship games. Bluefield won 29-26 in 2017, but the Polar Bears took last year’s meeting 23-13.