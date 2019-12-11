Athlete of the Week – Emily Dickerson

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Emily Dickerson is looking to get back to the state playoffs.

The Midland Trail girl’s basketball team is off to a hot start with Dickerson leading the Patriots in scoring for each of their last two wins. Dickerson’s coach and teammates call her a natural scorer and even bring up that scoring 1000 points is a possibility this season.

That scoring will be crucial if Midland Trail hopes to get back to the state tournament.

Hear from Dickerson, senior Taylor Harrell and head coach John Mark Kincaid in the video above.