Athlete of the Week – Braden Chapman

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring boys basketball has started the 2019-20 season in winning fashion, winning two games last week against perennial Class AA contenders Fairmont Senior and Robert C. Byrd.

In his first high school games, Tigers freshman Braden Chapman rose to the occasion. He scored 15 points against the Polar Bears, then had 28 against the Eagles. Chapman was also the leading scorer in Tuesday’s win at Capital, recording 19 in a 71-60 victory.

Chapman is one of four brothers on the Tiger roster this year, along with twin Cole. An older pair of twins, Haven & Dane, are both seniors.

Shady Spring has their home opener Thursday against South Charleston.