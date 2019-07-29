At Least One Injured In Late Night Stabbing

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – At least one person needed to be transported to the hospital after a stabbing incident late last night.

Mercer County Dispatch says the Bluefield Police Department, Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to a stabbing at Joy Mart around 11:00 Sunday night. At least one person was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries or how many were involved in the incident.

Stick with WOAY for updates on this story.