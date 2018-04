Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville senior Ashley Fridley signed a letter of intent Friday to play softball at Glenville State College.

Fridley, who plans to major in exercise science and then attend physical therapy school, was an All-State Second Team selection in 2017 and has continued the high level of play in 2018.

She says staying close to home increasingly became a factor in her decision to play for the Pioneers, and says playing college softball is a dream come true.

