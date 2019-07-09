Art Walk Returns to The Mercer Street Grassroots District

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Creative merchants in the Mercer Street Grassroots District are preparing for Art Walk on Thursday, July 18th from 5-9 p.m.

The event, which takes place quarterly, will feature art in multiple venues, live music, refreshments, special giveaways and creative activities. There will be a special celebration of the unveiling of the new mural by Promise Sloan on the side of Diamonds and Gold Look, “I Still Get Those Silly Butterflies.” The work, featuring a large and small pair of butterfly wings, is interactive and encourages photographs. Starry Eyes Media will feature “An Appalachian Aesop”, an Art Exhibition featuring the artist Ency, a Concord University graduate whose playful, illustrative work has been visible around several festivals in the region lately. The RiffRaff Art Boutique will feature “An Evening with Ian Bode,” a Charleston-based artist whose graphically narrative, cartoon-oriented work is displayed in galleries, public buildings, and private collections across the country.

Bode was recently named WV Artist of the Year 2018 by West Virginia Living magazine.

Guests can explore art work at Holler: Contemporary Appalachian Art Gallery, The Hatter’s Bookshop, and Associated Photography, and Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro, Appalachian Coffee House and Danny’s Bar will all be open for business as well. Guests are encouraged to come with an open, inquisitive mind and plan to stroll and explore the diverse tapestry of creativity in the Grassroots District.

The event will take place between 5 – 9 p.m, and it is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at various locations.