Arrests Made in Sophia Connected to Ongoing Investigation

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal’s Service, Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit and the DEA conducted a search warrant in Sophia after an ongoing investigation.

While executing a search warrant, authorities say they found oxycodone pills, marijuana, heroin and a heroin/fentanyl mixture at 118 Main Street. Authorities also recovered five firearms from the scene. The heroin and heroin/fentanyl mixture is allegedly enough for 200 doses.

Dandre Sanders of Michigan was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroine, oxycodone and marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

Breyanna Wilkerson of Coal City was arrested based on a warrant previously obtained by the DEA on the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Other charges may be pending.