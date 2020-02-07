Arrests made in connection to a murder in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Four people are facing murder charges out of Mercer County.

Detectives say on Sunday, December 22, 2019, officials were called to a home at 3379 Brushfork Road in Mercer County, about a complaint from a male stating he had been shot. When officials arrived, the victim, Edward Earl Duck III, a black male, was in the front passenger seat of a white Honda CR-V, with the vehicle running. EMS observed a gunshot wound to the victim’s right collar bone and transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, they observed footprints on the porch and found a .40 S&W caliber spent shell casing in the doorway area of a bedroom. A substantial amount of methamphetamine was in the area where the spent shell casing was found. Investigators secured 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from home. They believed that the motive for the shooting and killing of Edward Duck III was to rob him of any money and drugs in his possession.

The West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s office performed an autopsy and found that the trajectory of the round went straight down from the shoulder area, going through the right lung, liver, kidney, and then came to rest in the field of the pelvis. The bullet was similar in size to a.40 S&W caliber full metal jacket round and weighed 180 grains.

Investigators received tips of possible suspects, Andrea Fry, her boyfriend “D,” a black male named DeLie, and a light-skinned mixed male with a face tattoo named “Millie.” A credible confidential informant gave information that corroborated with surveillance video and other facts in the case. Investigators went to Economy Inn located in Bluefield, WV, where Andrea Fry had checked in with another girl and her two small children. The surveillance video shows Andrea and another male inside a vehicle leaving the motel.

An informant provided detectives information that four people had gone to the single-wide trailer to rob Edward Duck III of his money and drugs. Three guys all went into the residence from the back door with firearms in hand. “D” shot Duck during the robbery when he feared Duck was going for a gun in his waistband.

“D” was later identified as Andrea Fry’s boyfriend with the name Deron Yarrell. DeLie was discovered to be Deliezha Gravely, and light-skinned mixed male “Millie” to be Kaleb Merritt. Two of the suspects, Deliezha Gravely and Kaleb Merritt, belong to the Diry Money Gang that operates in the Bluefield area to sell drugs.

Andrea Fry, Deron Yarrell, Deliezha Gravely, and Kaleb Meritt are facing first-degree murder charges, armed robbery, and conspiracy. They are currently in Southern Regional Jail under no bond.