Arrested For Suspected Arson Of Two Houses and Attempt On A Third

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Dewayne Bishop was arrested for suspected arson of two houses and an attempt on a third house.

Officers arrested Bishop, handcuffed him and placed him in the car when officers noticed him slip out of the handcuffs, braking the window of the car and later escaped.

Officers later found Bishop and arrested him. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail with a $50,000 bond.

