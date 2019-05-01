Arrest Made In Rails To Trails Stabbing

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An arrest has been made in the rails to trails stabbing incident that occurred April 22, 2019.

Gilbert Richardson was taken into custody by Beckley detectives on April 30, 2019. Richardson has now been charged with malicious wounding. The victim from the incident has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

————————

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is still recovering after an attack on the Rails-To-Trails in Beckley.

The unknown man suffered a laceration to the neck and above the right eye.

Police still are looking for the suspect.

————————

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person is sent to the hospital after a stabbing incident on the Rails-To-Trails in Beckley.

At around 2 pm, Beckley Police responded to an assault call on the Rails-To-Trails. One man was stabbed by another man and sent to a nearby hospital, with critical conditions.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.