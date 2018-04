LERONA– According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, they are unable to release much information in the case of a dead body after a judge issued a gag order.

The order was issued around 1:30PM on Monday and will last for five days.

Deputies tell WOAY one person has been arrested after the body was found at a home in Lerona on Sunday.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and deputies are in the process of notifying the family.

