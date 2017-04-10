    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Breaking News Armed and Dangerous Man Believed to be in Beckley
    Armed and Dangerous Man Believed to be in Beckley

    Rachel AyersBy Apr 10, 2017, 15:26 pm

    BECKLEY– The Beckley Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

    On April 8th a shooting occurred on 3rd Avenue in Beckley. Nicholas Jamar Johnson is wanted in connection to that shooting and faces 6 felony counts of wanton endangerment. He is considered armed and dangerous and police believe he remains in the Beckley area. If you have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts please call Sergeant Morgan Bragg at 304-256-1708 or Crimestoppers. Police say additional persons of interest have been identified and further arrests are expected.

    Rachel Ayers

    Rachel Ayers

