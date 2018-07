BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Jamie Eubanks led police on a high speed chase in Glenwood on Friday, June 29 at approximately 4pm.

Felony warrants for fleeing and reckless endangerment are on file with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office .

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Eubanks or know where he may be you are asked to call 304-487-8364