ARMED AND DANGEROUS – Deputies Searching For Two Suspects Who Shot Two People

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – At 1:14 am Sunday morning the Tazewell County 911 Center received an urgent call from witnesses regarding a double shooting that had taken place in the Baptist Valley area of Tazewell County.

Two victims were identified, their names are not being released and both victims sustained gunshot wounds. The female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and the male victim sustained two gun shot wounds one to his abdomen and another to his wrist. Both victims were airlifted to regional trauma centers due to the extent of their injuries.

As of our last update both patients were stable.

The suspects have been identified as 34 year old Terry James Bandy aka “TJ”, 5’11”, 170 pound, white male, with Brown hair and green eyes from Findlay, Ohio with ties to Virginia and North Carolina and 29 year old Ashley Lynn Mayfield, 5’3”, 140 pound, white female with blonde hair and blue eyes from North Carolina also with ties to Virginia and Ohio.

Both suspects have been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, additional charges are pending.

If these suspects are cited do not approach, contact your local authorities as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Suspects were last seen in a tan/beige Honda SUV (possibly a Pilot) with Virginia tags VMA 8784

If anyone has information regarding the location of these suspects or has had contact with them in the past 8 hours you are asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Sgt. Ron Holt.