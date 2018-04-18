ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Beckley Police Looking For A Man Wanted For First Degree Murder

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is looking for a man suspected of murder and they consider him armed and dangerous.

During a shooting investigation back on 4/10/18 in Beckley on West Neville Street, a man shot another man and the victim ended up dying.

Throughout the investigation detectives were able to identify the suspect as Demorrea Juan Curry, 22.

Curry is 5’11” 220 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

There is currently an active warrant on Mr. Curry for 1st degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of Demorrea Curry is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers at 304-256-STOP.

No person should attempt to approach Curry and if seen should contact police. Demorrea Curry should be considered armed and dangerous.

