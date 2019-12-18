Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
ARH gives vaping presentation to Beckley Stratton Middle School

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – ARH gives vaping presentation to Beckley Stratton Middle School on Wednesday, 18th 2019. During the assembly, Jeri Knowlton with ARH shared stories of teens who suffered and died from vaping and show a replica of a damaged and healthy lung.

“The big question today is vaping safe” Jeri Knowlton a representative from ARH asked a gymnasium full of 7th graders.

“A 13-year-old and there has been a 17-year-old that has died because of lung injury,” said Knowlton.

“They just thought that it was cool, they thought if I vape then I’m going to get a reputation of popularity, you know if they get popular off it, after this I don’t think that they’re going to get that,” said 7th Grader Nelson Staples.

