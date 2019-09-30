Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
ARH Dedicates Surgical Center to Late Surgeon

Anna SaundersBy Sep 30, 2019, 19:27 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – A beloved surgeon at ARH in Beckley passed away last year. On Monday, friends, family and colleagues gathered at the hospital to celebrate Dr. R.C. Shah’s life by dedicating the surgical center to him.

The center will now be called the R.C. Shah MD Surgical Center. Before they officially unveiled the new signage and art, there was a ceremony held where family, friends and those who worked alongside Dr. Shah could share their memories and Shah’s legacy as a great surgeon and patient advocate. 

“Anybody who crossed paths with Dad really understood that this is somebody that didn’t look at you and define you by your faith, your race, your skin color,” Rina Shah, Dr. Shah’s daughter, said. “He was somebody that just believed in equality because he practiced it daily and I think physicians of today should take heed of that and perhaps his legacy will remind them of that over and over.”

The wall and picture of Dr. Shah can be seen on the second floor of ARH. 

