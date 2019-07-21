Area Baseball Teams Struggle on Saturday

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Blue Jays have now dropped four straight after falling 10-7 to Elizabethton Saturday night at Bowen Field.

The Twins jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning, including a three-run home run from Willie Joe Garry Jr. Bluefield would put together a rally in the middle innings, but was unable to get closer than three runs. Eric Rivera and Ryan Sloniger each brought in two runs for the Blue Jays, who continue their series with the Twins Sunday & Monday.

Princeton saw a three-game win streak come to an end Saturday with a 9-2 loss to Greeneville. Diego Infante and Nick Schnell each had a run batted in for the Rays. Over in the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners dropped a 15-3 decision to the Chillicothe Paints in Ohio. The Miners host Lafayette Sunday before the Prospect League’s All-Star Break in Normal, Illinois.