Are You Tough Enough? WV Toughman Contest

Nicholas County, WV (WOAY) – The popular WV Toughman Contest made its debut at the Summersville Arena Friday and Saturday night.

An estimated 100 contestants put their bodies on the line at the chance to take home $1000 dollars as 8 fighters would be crowned champs at the end of the event. Second place fighters take home $500 dollars. There were three rounds each lasting one minute each.

Listen to amateur fighter Antwan May describe what it’s like to be in the ring.

The Toughman Contest returns to the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center April 5th and 6th.

Are you tough enough?