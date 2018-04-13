Are You Registered To Vote For The May Election?

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia primary election is less than a month away and the days to register to vote in the election are thinning.

In order to vote in the May election, a citizen needs to be registered by April 17, 2018.

Those that are eligible to vote must be affiliated with one of the four parties: Democratic, Libertarian, Mountain or Republican and must vote with the party you are registered for.

County Clerk for Fayette County shared the importance of being a registered voter and how many voters have been registered.

“The registration has really been picking up in Fayette County, we had over 50 people online today sign up to vote. So, it’s really a lot of interest in this election we are up to about 28,000 total voters in Fayette County and I hope many will get out and vote,” said Kelvin Holliday, County Clerk for Fayette County.

For those registered, early voting begins April 25th to May 5. The hours of voting are 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building In Fayetteville.

