EducationFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Are You Looking For A Summer Day Camp For Your Children?
By Daniella HankeyApr 27, 2018, 11:25 am
1
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- YMCA of Southern West Virginia Summer Day Camp 2018 registration is now underway.
YMCA Summer Day Camp is the perfect program for working parents needing child care during the summer for their kids, ages 5 – 12.
Day Campers get to experience a variety of activities and events in both indoor and outdoor settings that will provide a lifetime of memories of the summer spent with the YMCA.
Campers will enjoy swimming, games and awesome field trips to places like New River Park, Lake Stephens, Grandview National Park, Marquee Cinemas, The Clay Center and Waves of Fun. Every week is something new for the Summer Day Camp Kids!
For more information or to register, contact Kim Buckhannon, Summer Day Camp Director, at 304 255 1745, or stop by the YMCA Happy Kids Preschool at 203 South Kanawha Street in Beckley.
Comments
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-