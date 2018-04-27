Are You Looking For A Summer Day Camp For Your Children?

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- YMCA of Southern West Virginia Summer Day Camp 2018 registration is now underway.

YMCA Summer Day Camp is the perfect program for working parents needing child care during the summer for their kids, ages 5 – 12.

Day Campers get to experience a variety of activities and events in both indoor and outdoor settings that will provide a lifetime of memories of the summer spent with the YMCA.

Campers will enjoy swimming, games and awesome field trips to places like New River Park, Lake Stephens, Grandview National Park, Marquee Cinemas, The Clay Center and Waves of Fun. Every week is something new for the Summer Day Camp Kids!

For more information or to register, contact Kim Buckhannon, Summer Day Camp Director, at 304 255 1745, or stop by the YMCA Happy Kids Preschool at 203 South Kanawha Street in Beckley.

Comments