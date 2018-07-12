Are You Looking For A New Vehicle? Then Register For The Friends of Coal Auto Fair Raffle

BECKLEY, W.V. (WOAY)- One local car dealership in Beckley donated a vehicle to be raffled off at the Friends of Coal Auto Fair.

Mountaineer Automotive in Beckley has donated a 2009 Pontiac G5 to be raffled during the Friends of Coal Auto Fair, which takes place July 20-21 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Proceeds from the car raffle will benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia and the Raleigh County Humane Society.

Raffle tickets go on sale starting July 12th and will remain on sale until Saturday, July 21 at the Friends of Coal Auto Fair. One ticket costs $5, three tickets are $10 and an arm’s length will cost $20.

Tickets can be purchased prior to the Auto Fair at Mountaineer Automotive in Beckley at 615 North Eisenhower Drive, or Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s Wickham Administrative Building in Beckley at 456 Cranberry Drive.

Those interested can also purchase tickets July 20-21 at Mountaineer Automotive’s tent at the Friends of Coal Auto Fair.

The winner will be announced Saturday, July 21 at the Auto Fair concert.

For more information on the car raffle, call 304-255-6404.