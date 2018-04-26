Are You Looking For A Job?

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Are you locked out of the job market and wanting to get back into working? Valley college has the help you need at Community Career Fair!

The career fair is open to the public and will have over forty vendors with representatives ready to hire!

Make sure to bring your resume and dress to impress.

The event will take place May 3, 2018 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Beckley Campus located next to Ollie’s.

For more information, you can email Peggy Janney at Pjanney@valley.edu

Comments