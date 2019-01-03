BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Applications now open for the Tenth Judicial Circuit serving Raleigh County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Applications now open for the Tenth Judicial Circuit serving Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 03, 2019, 13:57 pm

19
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for pending vacancy on the 10th Judicial Circuit.

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the pending vacancy on the Tenth Judicial Circuit serving the County of Raleigh. The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is January 16, 2019.  Interviews will be held on January 23, 2019.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above.
Both must be submitted to:
Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Brian Abraham, General Counsel
Office of the Governor
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

You may access the application HERE.

Previous PostGreenbrier County Sheriff's Department Looking To Hire Deputy
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X