Applications now open for the Tenth Judicial Circuit serving Raleigh County

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the pending vacancy on the Tenth Judicial Circuit serving the County of Raleigh. The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is January 16, 2019. Interviews will be held on January 23, 2019.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above.

Both must be submitted to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Brian Abraham, General Counsel

Office of the Governor

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

You may access the application HERE.