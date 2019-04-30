Applications For The Junior Police Academy In Beckley Now Available

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is pleased to announce the 2019 Junior Police and Leadership Academy. The purpose of this Academy is to foster better communication between the youth and the Beckley Police Department through education.

The goal of the Junior Police Academy is to educate Beckley’s youth about the structure and activities of their police department. The JPA class is not a “training” class, but is an exciting “information” class, a behind-the-scenes look at the Beckley Police Department. The JPA program operates on the premise that informed and educated youth will be more supportive of police officers and the department and will become better leaders within their schools and communities.

The week-long academy has been created to provide first-hand knowledge of police units and services. Students will have a better understanding of the day to day responsibilities and duties that officers are tasked with on a regular basis.

The JPA starts Monday, June 10, 2019, and ends on Friday, June 14, 2019. The academy will run from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm every day. Class size is limited to 30 students. Registrations will be accepted for youth 6th, 7th and 8th graders currently enrolled in Beckley-Stratton Middle School, Park Middle School or 5th graders currently enrolled in the feeder elementary schools may apply.

An application can be downloaded online at:

or picked up at the Beckley Police Department Records Division and are available at Beckley-Stratton Middle School & Park Middle School.

The applications are also available at Crescent, Hollywood, Bradley, Cranberry, Stanaford, Mabscott, Maxwell Hill, Beckley, and Stratton Elementary Schools.

If you are a local business and would like to assist the Beckley Police Department’s JPA please follow the link below.

https://beckley.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/donation-request-letter.pdf

https://beckley.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Pledge-Form.pdf