Applications For Absentee Ballots For Lewisburg Special Levy Elections Available

Applications for absentee ballots for the Lewisburg Special Levy Election are available in the office of the City Recorder. Any person who is going to be absent from this city, or who is confined to a health care facility on election day, February 16, 2019 and who is duly registered to vote in this city, can now apply by mail or telephone to the office of the Recorder, and receive an application for absentee ballot. Mail requests will be accepted through Friday, February 8, 2019.

Early Voting in person will be conducted in the office of the Recorder February 4th, through February 15th from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Special voting in person from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. will be observed on Saturday, February 2nd and Saturday, February 9th at Lewisburg City Hall. You may obtain more information about early voting by calling the Office of the Lewisburg City Recorder at 645-3776, extension 121 or writing to 942 Washington Street West, Lewisburg, WV 24901. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.