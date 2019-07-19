Applications being accepted for W.Va. state park deer hunts

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at six state parks.

A DNR statement says the deadline for applications is Aug. 25. A drawing will be held the next day and successful applicants will be notified in early September. Hunters must apply online.

This fall’s hunts will be at Beech Fork State Park in Wayne County, Canaan Valley in Tucker County, Cacapon in Morgan County, North Bend in Ritchie County, Pipestem in Summers County and Twin Falls in Wyoming County.

State parks chief Sam England says the goal of the hunts is to bring deer populations under control.

Two parks that hosted hunts last year, Blennerhassett Island and Stonewall Jackson, aren’t participating this year because last year’s hunts reduced their deer populations.

