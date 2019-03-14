Application for the Eighth Judicial Circuit In McDowell County Now Available

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the pending vacancy on the Eighth Judicial Circuit serving the County of McDowell. The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is March 27, 2019. Interviews will be held on April 4, in Charleston, WV.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above. Both must be submitted to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Brian Abraham, General Counsel

Office of the Governor

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

For application packet and instructions, click HERE.