Appalachian String Band Music Festival begins Wednesday

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 31, 2019, 09:55 am

CLIFFTOP, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of musicians are heading to West Virginia for the five-day Appalachian String Band Music Festival.

The annual gathering starts Wednesday at Camp Washington-Carver in Clifftop.

Attendees can take part in yoga classes, dancing workshops and watch live music until the festival ends on Sunday. There’s also a series of contests for banjo, fiddle, dance and bands throughout the festival.

Tickets for all five days cost $50 and a one-day ticket costs $15. Campers are also welcome.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

